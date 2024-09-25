9-year old brutally raped in MP, accused arrested

A 36-year-old man allegedly raped a nine-year-old girl and left her severely injured before fleeing in the Porsa area of Morena district in Madhya Pradesh.

The police have arrested the accused, identified as Udayveer Gurjar, while the child has been admitted in a serious condition for treatment at a hospital.

According to the police, the girl had gone to graze goats in the outskirts of her village and the accused had also come to the spot with his cattle on Monday evening.

He took the child to a deserted spot and sexually brutalised her. He fled the spot after raping and injuring the minor.

When the girl did not return home, her parents and villagers started searching for her. They found the girl unconscious and bleeding from her private parts.

The family members took her to a police station and lodged a complaint. From there, she was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

According to Morena SP Sameer Saurabh, the accused has been arrested and the child admitted to the ICU of a hospital for treatment.

MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari on Wednesday accused CM Dr Mohan Yadav, who is also the state’s home minister, of failing to ensure law and order, particularly the safety of women and girls in Madhya Pradesh.

Patwari charged that ”the CM was asleep and needs to be shaken out of his slumber”.