At least nine Chief Ministers are expected to speak during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video conference with Chief Ministers tomorrow.

These CMs will be mostly from east and northeastern states of India.

This will be the fourth time that the Prime Minister is interacting with the states since the lockdown has been imposed in the country.

As per the reports, Chief Ministers from Bihar, Odisha, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Puducherry will speak with the PM. From the northeast, the Chief Ministers of Meghalaya and Mizoram will speak.

As per the reports, the video conference will begin at 10 am and it is expected that the discussion on the lockdown will be held.

An exit plan and how it should be implemented in a phased manner will also be discussed in the meeting.

Apart from the exit plan, the Chief Ministers are also likely to discuss the responses to the partial relaxations granted on April 20. The situation regarding test kits and the protection of doctors will also be on the agenda of discussion.

The states are also expected to seek a financial package from the Centre and amendment to the FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) Act to tackle the menace.

The centre is expected to list the cap on the fiscal deficit which is anticipated to increase as vast amount will be needed for relief for the coronavirus pandemic.

In the last meeting held between the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers of states, almost all the large states have put their views.

Prime Minister had announced a lockdown on March 24 for 21 days which was scheduled to end on April 14. But after the thorough discussions with the Chief Ministers of different states, the lockdown was extended till May 3.

Even after the lockdown, the cases took huge spike as when the lockdown was imposed, only 550 cases were on the chart which has crossed 25000 mark till now.