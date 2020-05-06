The Coronavirus cases in the Border Security Force (BSF) have climbed to around 152 with 29 fresh cases of paramilitary personnel testing positive for COVID-19 in Jodhpur, on Wednesday.

“While performing operational and essential duties, 85 more BSF personnel have been infected with COVID-19, ” said BSF in a statement.

“It’s reiterated that in each establishment of BSF, SOPs are strictly being followed. Instructions of MoHFW are enforced and religiously followed to check spread of pandemic,” read the statement.

These paramilitary personal were sent from Jaipur to Delhi and were part of BSF’s 126th Battalion deployed with the Delhi Police in Jama Masjid area for law and order duties. They had been shifted to the Subsidiary Training Center (STC) of BSF on Monday from Delhi for quarantine.

The entire company was air-lifted to Jodhpur and was quarantined at the STC considering adequate accommodation for their quarantine after some of the personnel on duty tested positive on Monday in Delhi A total of 40 BSF troopers deployed in Delhi have so far been declared infected with Coronavirus.

“These BSF jawans’ samples were taken on Tuesday after their arrival at Jodhpur and had been sent to AIIMS for examination. The report was released by AIIMS on Wednesday morning, in which they were tested positive,” said the BSF official.

All of them have now been admitted in the AIIMS for treatment, according to the official.

Yesterday the BSF reported to have to 67 cases of COVID-19 with the maximum cases registered from Delhi and Tripura.

While 13 COVID-19 positive cases had been reported from in Tripura taking the total active cases among the paramilitary personnel and their family in the state to 27. These included 10 personnel and three family members — wife and two children — of an infected trooper, a BSF spokesperson had said on May 5.

Earlier on Monday, two floors of the Border Security Force Headquarters in Delhi were closed after a Head Constable working there was found COVID-19 positive on Sunday.

The BSF Headquarters is a few hundred metres far from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Headquarters, which was sealed on Sunday after a bus driver deputed there was found COVID-19 positive.

The offices on the first and second floors of the BSF Headquarter situated at Block 10 of the CGO Complex in south Delhi’s Lodhi Road area were closed as a precaution.

Meanwhile, 68 more Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel deployed in Delhi have tested positive for novel Coronavirus , including one death.

All the 68 jawans, who have tested positive for COVID-19, are attached to the CRPF 31st Battalion based in east Dehi’s Mayur Vihar. With this, the total positive cases in this battalion have reached 122.

Earlier, a 55-year-old CRPF personnel on March 28 died due to the deadly new virus in Delhi.

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) — CRPF, CISF, BSF, ITBP, SSB and NSG — have been frontline warriors in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.