849 including 120 children contract COVID-19 in Odisha

As many as 120 more children got infected with COVOD-19 in the past 24 hours in the State, taking the number of infections of 0-18 years of patients to 2,280 in the last 18 days, in a grim projection towards the growing infection rate and vulnerability of the younger population.

A total of 15,765 persons have tested positive for COVID­19 in the past 18 days while 2,280 persons in 0­-18 years have been found to be infected during the said period. Infection among children accounts for 14.46%. Around 1.35 crore children and adolescents need to be vaccinated in the State, according to official sources.

Meanwhile, the coastal State on Friday reported 849 fresh COVID-19 positive cases at 1.19% Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the last 24 hours while the caseload has now mounted up to 10,10,072, while the cumulative death toll reached 8,035 with seven fresh fatalities, according to State’s COVID dashboard portal.

The coastal state now has 7,345 active cases, and 9,94,639 patients have so far recovered from the disease, including 738 in the last 24 hours.

The Khordha district continues to be in the red zone with 2,840 active cases while the remaining 29 districts are now in the green zone, accounting for fewer than 1,000 cases.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of 341 new infections followed by Cuttack at 117 and Balasore at 51.

In the last 24 hours, seven deaths were reported from the State including the COVID-induced death of a six-year-old girl child from the Balasore district.

Odisha has thus far conducted over 1.82 crore sample tests, taking into account 71,247 clinical examinations on Thursday. The cumulative positivity rate is at 5.54 per cent and the case fatality rate at 0.79 per cent.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.47% while active cases account for 0.72% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.07% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.92% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.11% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.