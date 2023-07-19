Eighty per cent of the water supply schemes of the villages affected by floods in Punjab have been repaired, the water supply and sanitation minister Bram Shanker Jimpa on Monday.

He said that 368 water supply schemes of south, north and central zone were affected due to flood and 308 schemes had been repaired till 12 noon on July 18 with the restoration rate being 83.69 per cent.

The minister said the remaining 60 water supply schemes will also be made operational soon. Officials and employees of different zones and circles are actively working to repair them, he said.

Jimpa said some days back, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had released funds to the tune of Rs 10 crore for the repair of drinking water supply schemes and also directed to provide clean drinking water to the flood affected people in all circumstances.

An official spokesperson said the Punjab government has ensured the supply of clean water to the flood victims through alternative arrangements and sufficient quantities of water tankers have been sent to the areas where water could not reach through pipes.