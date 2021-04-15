India’s daily new cases continue to rise. 2,00,739 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a high rise in the COVID daily new cases. 80.76% of the new cases are reported from these 10 states.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 58,952. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 20,439 while Delhi reported 17,282 new cases.

Sixteen states, as shown under, are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 14,71,877. It now comprises 10.46% of the country’s total Positive Cases. A net incline of 1,06,173 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

The five states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 67.16% of India’s total Active Cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for43.54% of the total active caseload of the country.

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 11.44 Cr today. Four days Tika Utsav was observed from 11th to 14th April 2021 to give a boost to vaccination activities across the country covering the public and private sectors. The total vaccination figures during the Tika Utsav saw a jump of 1,28,98,314 vaccine doses being administered to people of the eligible population groups across the country.

Cumulatively, 11,44,93,238 vaccine doses have been administered through 16,98,138 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 90,64,527 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 56,04,197 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,02,13,563FLWs (1stdose), 50,64,862FLWs (2nddose), 4,34,71,0311st dose beneficiaries and 27,47,0192nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 3,74,30,078(1st dose) and 8,97,961(2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.

Eight states account for 59.76% of the total doses given so far in the country.

Over 33 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-89 of the vaccination drive (14th April 2021), 33,13,848 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 28,77,473 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 44,864 sessions for 1st dose and 4,36,375 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,24,29,564 today. The National Recovery Rate is 88.31%. 93,528 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. 1,038 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 82.27% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (278). Chhattisgarh follows with 120 daily deaths.

Nine States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are D&D & D&N, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Lakshadweep, and Arunachal Pradesh.