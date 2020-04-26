With Maharashtra facing the brunt of Coronavirus outbreak after having the highest number of cases in the country, the state’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday that “80 per cent patients of coronavirus were asymptomatic” in his state with 7,628 cases and 325 fatalities so far.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray addressing the State https://t.co/yjy7PUQ0mP — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 26, 2020

CM Thackeray said that his government will decide on whether to extend the lockdown in the state by the end of this month.

“We will take a call on what to do after the 30th April…We are restarting some things. I am going to study (the plan) it this evening. We have to see how we return to normalcy slowly,” said CM of Maharashtra while addressing the state live on various social media platforms.

As more and more cases of Coronavirus are asymptomatic like in Rajasthan as well, it increases the need for more testing because the patients will be spreading the virus without showing symptoms.

Thackeray while talking about the urgent requirements which need to be started immediately he said, “Doctors should start their clinics. Dialysis centers should be started”.

The first time CM also urged the people to have patience as lockdown is the only recourse with “no other choice” at the moment.

He also read the rule-book to emphasise on what the people should follow to keep themselves safe. He said, “It is not like the coronavirus is suddenly going away. There is no proof of her immunity. We have to keep the high risk group safe. You have to wear masks. We cannot create crowds. You should exercise at home. If you see symptoms please go to a fever clinic. Do not ignore symptoms and self-medicate.”

The most number of cases in the state are reported from metro cities like Mumbai and Pune, and the extension of lockdown could be restricted to such major urban areas, reported News 18.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope had on Saturday said the coronavirus cases in the state haven’t stabilised yet.

“The state is yet to reach a stage where the number of coronavirus cases would stabilise. Till then, we cannot take the risk of allowing people to gather at public places in large numbers,” said Tope.