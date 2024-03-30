80 candidates in fray for first phase of LS polls in 8 seats of UP

As many as 80 candidates are in the fray for 8 Lok Sabha seats in the first phase of polls in Uttar Pradesh slated on April 19.

State Chief Electoral Officer ( CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said here on Saturday that the process of filing nominations for 8 Lok Sabha constituencies of the first phase of Lok Sabha election started on March 20, in which a total of 155 candidates filed nominations.

During the scrutiny of nomination papers on March 28, nomination papers of 71 candidates were rejected. In the first phase, withdrawal of nominations was to be done by the candidates on Saturday, in which a total of 4 candidates withdrew their names.

Two candidates withdrew their names from Saharanpur seat and they are these are Bhupendra Singh and Sanjay. Similarly, one candidate Israr from Kairana and one candidate Waqi Rashid from Moradabad Lok Sabha seat have also withdrawn their names.

He said there are 73 male candidates and 7 female candidates. He said that list format 7A of all the candidates contesting the elections has been prepared and election symbols have also been allotted to all the candidates.

Meanwhile , in the second phase of nomination process on Saturday, four candidates have filed their papers. While two candidates filed their papers from Meerut seat and one each in Ghaziabad and Mathura Lok Sabha seats.

April 4 is the last date for filing of nominations in 8 seats in the second phase.