At least 11 people, including an 8-year-old boy, have lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh as the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act turned violent in the state on Friday, officials informed.

Four deaths were reported from Meerut district, while the boy lost his life in a stampede in Varanasi when a violent mob was being chased by police personnel, they said.

Over 50 policemen were also injured in the clashes.

After Friday prayers, six people were killed as protesters clashed with the police at several places in the state.

Violence during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests has so far claimed lives in Bijnor, Sambhal, Firozabad, Kanpur, Varanasi and Meerut in the state.

However, the police maintained that they didn’t shoot a single bullet.

Even as prohibitory orders are in place across the state of Uttar Pradesh, fresh incidents of violence were reported Muzaffarnagar, Bahraich, Bulandshahr, Gorakhpur, Firozabad, Aligarh, Meerut, Kanpur and Farukhhabad as thousands, yet again on Friday, took to the streets to protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Protesters resorted to stone-pelting on security forces and torching of vehicles. The police personnel in riot gear used tear gas to disperse the raging mob. Protesters were also lathicharged at a few places.

Section 144 — that prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area — has been imposed in the state.

Meanwhile, Internet and text messaging services are suspended in 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow following Thursday’s violent protests as demonstrators resorted to arson.

Uttar Pradesh witnessed some of the worst protest-related violence, where media persons were attacked and OB vans were razed in Lucknow on Thursday. Similar acts of violence and arson were reported from places such as Sambhal in the state.

20 motorcycles, 10 cars, 3 buses and 4 media OB vans were set ablaze in the area around Parivartan Chowk, Lucknow during protests against CAA.

As per the reports, over 3,000 people across UP have been arrested since Thursday night in connection with the protests.

Meanwhile, in view of the situation, the UP TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) examination, scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed. Around 16 lakh people were due to appear in the exam.

The stir across Uttar Pradesh is a part of several such protests that have seized cities across the country since Sunday. Protests were being held in scores of cities including Delhi, Gujarat, Patna, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Bhopal, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai and Patna.

Protests against CAA that were earlier confined to the northeast, have swept the country over the past week after several protesters, including students, clashed with the police in Delhi’s Jamia Milia Islamia on December 15.

The amended law seeks to provide citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and have arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014.