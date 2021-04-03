Eight states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh have shown a steep rise in the COVID daily new cases. 81.42% of the new cases are reported from these 8 states.

89,129 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 47,913. It is followed by Karnataka with 4,991 while Chhattisgarh reported 4,174 new cases.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 6,58,909. It now comprises 5.32% of the country’s total Positive Cases. A net incline of 44,213 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has shown a nine-fold jump, the maximum increase in the number of active cases during this period. In percentage terms, Punjab has reported the maximum increase in active cases.

Five states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 77.3% of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone accounts for nearly 60% (59.36%) of the total active caseload of the country.

Ten districts account for 50% of the total active caseload of the country.

In a significant development in the fight against COVID-19, the cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed the 7.3 Cr mark today.

Cumulatively, 7,30,54,295 vaccine doses have been administered through 11,53,614 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 89,32,642 HCWs (1st dose), 52,96,666 HCWs (2nd dose), 95,71,610 FLWs (1st dose) and 39,92,094 FLWs (2nd Dose) and4,45,77,337 (1st Dose) and 6,83,946 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged more than 45 years.

The cumulative vaccination figure includes over 6 crore (6,30,81,589) first doses, while the second dose numbers are also nearing the 1 crore mark (99,72,706).

As of Day-77 of the vaccination drive (2nd April 2021), 30,93,795 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 28,87,779 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 35,624 sessions for 1st dose and 2,06,016 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a high-level review meeting yesterday with Chief Secretaries, DG Police and Health Secretaries of all States/UTs, with a focus on 11 States/UTs that have been reporting a very high rise in daily cases and daily mortality because of COVID-19 in the last two weeks.

These 11 States/UTs, categorised as “States of grave concern”, were advised to take up immediate and effective measures to ensure containment of Active Cases and Daily Deaths through Enhanced Testing, Strict Containment, Prompt Contact Tracing & Enforcement of COVID Appropriate Behaviour, and adherence of the standard Clinical Management Protocol shared earlier with all States and UTs.

It was emphasized that the Centre shall continue to provide all resources and support to all States and UTs for public health measures and clinical management for fighting COVID19.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,15,69,241 today. The national Recovery Rate is 93.36%.

44,202 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

714 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Six States account for 85.85% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (481). Punjab follows with 57 daily deaths.

Thirteen States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Odisha, Assam, Ladakh (UT), D&D & D&N, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.