8 minor inmates escape from juvenile home in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district

Eight undertrial minors managed to escape from a juvenile home in the Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | July 3, 2023 6:19 pm

[Representational Photo : iStock]

Eight undertrial minors, some accused of heinous crimes like rape and murder, managed to escape from a juvenile home in the Morena district of Madhya Pradesh yesterday evening.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7 pm, when eight out of 12 inmates of the juvenile home broke the wall of a bathroom and made their escape from the detention facility located on Nainagarh Road in Morena.

The Special Armed Force (SAF) guards posted at the juvenile home noticed the breach and informed the Kotwali police at around 8 pm, said police officials.

The police have launched a search for the escapees and further investigations are on. Police said the juveniles who have escaped belong to the districts of Morena, Bhind, and Sheopur in MP.

