8 held in Rewa gang rape case

The police on Saturday arrested eight accused, including five on charges of gang rape and three for assisting in the crime, in connection with the gang rape of a newly-wed college- going woman and assault on her husband at a famous picnic spot in Gurh tehsil of Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh on 21 October.

According to Rewa SP Vivek Singh, the accused were formally arrested today morning. The official said that one of the accused had fled to Raipur in neighbouring Chhattisgarh state, and he was arrested from there. He said all the accused are in the age group of 20-25 years.

The accused include Deepak Kori, Sunil Kori, Ramkishan Kori, Lavkush Kori, Rajendra Kori, Rajneesh Kori and Ravesh Gupta. According to the police, all the accused were also picnicking near the spot where they committed the crime. They were in a highly intoxicated state after consuming alcohol and smoking ganja (cannabis).

Advertisement

They spotted the couple and thrashed the husband and then held him hostage at a distant spot. Five of the accused took turns in raping the woman.They also threatened the couple of dire consequences if they disclosed it to anyone or informed the police. Some of the accused also made videos of the ghastly act.

The incident had come to light on 24 October.