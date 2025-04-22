Logo

Logo

# India

8 dead as SUV falls on dry river bed in MP

Eight people died and at least six were injured after their SUV fell into a dry river bed from a bridge in the Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

Statesman News Service | Bhopal | April 22, 2025 3:37 pm

8 dead as SUV falls on dry river bed in MP

Photo: IANS

Eight people died and at least six were injured after their SUV fell into a dry river bed from a bridge in the Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the mishap occurred near Simri village under the Nohata police station area at around 11 am. The deceased belonged to the Jabalpur district.

Advertisement

According to Damoh SP Shruti Kirti Somwanshi, police were told that the driver lost control of the SUV, and it fell from the bridge into the dry bed of the Sunar River.

Advertisement

The travellers were returning to Jabalpur from Ghat Pipariya village of Damoh district in two SUVs, and one of the vehicles fell from the bridge.

The injured were sent to the district hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

Tension in MP town over girl’s abduction

Tension erupted in Sanodha town of Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday following the alleged abduction of a girl by a boy from another religion. Irate villagers ransacked and torched several shops in the area.

# India

MP CM transfers ‘laadli behna’ honorarium

Asserting that the BJP government in the state is committed to ensuring the safety, dignity, self respect, and prosperity of the women, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said on Wednesday that the state government is taking concerted steps to making every Laadli Behna (beloved sister) self-reliant and empowered.