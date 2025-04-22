8 dead as SUV falls on dry river bed in MP

Eight people died and at least six were injured after their SUV fell into a dry river bed from a bridge in the Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the mishap occurred near Simri village under the Nohata police station area at around 11 am. The deceased belonged to the Jabalpur district.

According to Damoh SP Shruti Kirti Somwanshi, police were told that the driver lost control of the SUV, and it fell from the bridge into the dry bed of the Sunar River.

The travellers were returning to Jabalpur from Ghat Pipariya village of Damoh district in two SUVs, and one of the vehicles fell from the bridge.

The injured were sent to the district hospital for treatment.