Marking the biggest single-day jump ever, India has recorded 40 deaths and 1035 new cases of the novel Coronavirus in last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India’s total number of Coronavirus positive cases has risen to 7447 with 239 fatalities.

Of the total number, 6565 are active cases while 643 people have been cured or discharged.

Even as the number of Coronavirus cases continue to rise, the Government has reiterated that there has been no ‘community transmission’ in the country yet. However, the people have been asked to remain aware and vigilant.

Maharashtra remains the worst hit with 1574 active cases, 110 deaths and 188 people having been cured. Tamil Nadu is the second worst hit state in India with a total of 943 cases including 8 deaths.

With more than 180 cases in just 24 hours, the national capital reported the third highest number with 903 active cases, 13 deaths and 25 patients having been discharged after being cured.

Delhi government on Friday declared five more areas in the city as containment zones, taking the total number of Covid-19 hotspots sealed in the national capital to 30.

As per a government notification, the new hotspots include Zakir Nagar in southeast Delhi where Lane no 18 to 22 and nearby areas of Abu Bakar Masjid have been declared as containment zones while the rest of Zakir Nagar has been declared as a buffer zone.

The area around the Dindarpur village in Najafgarh has been made a containment zone after three from a family tested positive for coronavirus.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted on Friday, “Delhi now has 30 containment zones under operation SHIELD.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likley to hold a video conference with the chief ministers of states to put a rest to the speculations about the extension of the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

The move of government to extend the lockdown was reflected in the Wednesday’s meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with leaders of all parties in which the PM had said that by all accounts the lifting of the lockdown is not possible.

The lockdown which was imposed to contain the deadly coronavirus has left a significant impact on the economy. Yesterday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated that the nationwide lockdown and the global slowdown are adversely impacting the economic activity and COVID-19 “hangs over the future like a spectre”.

Meanwhile, the number of global coronavirus deaths has increased to 102,753, while the total number of cases worldwide has surpassed 1.6 million, according to the latest update by the Washington-based Johns Hopkins University.