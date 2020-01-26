As the nation is celebrating the 71st Republic Day, at 9 am President began the official functions with flag hosting. Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro will be the Chief Guest today at the Republic Day Parade in Delhi’s Rajpath.

At 9:15 am Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Amar Jawan Jyoti. He will lay a floral wreath at the National War Memorial.

But the focus of the day- the Republic Day Parade begins at around 9:30 am and is likely to continue till 11.30 a.m.

The Presidential unfurling of tricolour is accompanied with National Anthem being played with a 21-gun salute.

Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro is the chief guest this year who along with the Prime Minister will watch a stunning display of India’s rich diversity. Twenty-two tableaux will roll down the Rajpath. While 16 of them are from States and Union Territories, remaining six are from various ministries. Certain states, such as Bengal and Kerala, will not take part after their tableau ideas were rejected by the centre earlier.

A day earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind, on Saturday, invoked Mahatma Gandhi’s message of truth and non-violence and urged the people, especially the youth, to follow non-violence while expressing concern over a cause and stick to constitutional methods of achieving social and economic objectives.

“It should be part of our daily routine to introspect on Gandhiji’s message of truth and non-violence, which has become all the more necessary in our times,” said the President in a televised address to the nation on the eve of 71st Republic Day.