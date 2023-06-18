707 women gave birth to children during Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat: Union Health Ministry

A total of 707 women gave birth to children during Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat, an official statement said on Sunday.

According to the information given by the Union Health Ministry, “During the cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat, 1,206 pregnant women were safely shifted to different hospitals and health and wellness centres from the affected areas, out of which 707 women gave birth to children.” “202 ambulances of 108 number were kept on standby in critical condition. 302 government ambulances were also deployed to take the injured to the hospital immediately. Along with this, complete preparations were made for emergency and all trauma facilities in 458 hospitals of the state. All doctors were on standby, so that if any injured person reaches the hospital they can be treated immediately,” an official statement said.

A Union Health Ministry official said that the district administration had identified shelter homes in which women, pregnant women, children etc. were kept, where arrangements for food, accommodation, ration were made for all the people.

“Food packets were distributed to 1,85,884 people. Good facilities were arranged for the people living in the shelter home so that they do not face any problem and they and their families do not face any problem during this calamity,” an official said.

As precautionary measures more than 73,000 animals were also taken from affected areas to safer places.

“The Kutch and Coastal Line area of Gujarat, where animal husbandry is the main occupation, the number of animals is more than 2 lakhs, out of which 73000 animals were sent to safe places, these animals were taken to high places where water could not reach and their lives could be saved. Although 60 to 70 animals also died,” an official statement said.

According to the data released by officials, a total of 8 pucca houses were damaged, 156 houses were also damaged which were not fully pucca, besides this 647 slums were also destroyed due to this storm.

“222 kutcha houses were also damaged, and 33 such houses which were completely kutcha were also damaged, in total 3056 houses were affected due to this cyclonic storm, many houses got damaged and many houses collapsed completely,” an official statement said.

According to the information received by officials, 3021 trees were uprooted due to the Cyclone in the state.