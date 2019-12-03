In a gruesome incident on the late night of Saturday in Sonebhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, a 70-year-old woman was raped by a drunk neighbour. The accused identified as Ram Kishan (27) was arrested by the police and sent to jail.

The victim who was unwell has been admitted to a hospital where her condition is critical.

Ram Kishan works as a painter and it married having two children. The police have booked the accused under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 457 (house-trespass to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment) among others.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Anpara police station, Shailesh Kumar Singh, told that the incident occurred when the woman was alone in her house while her family members were out.

Accused Ram Kishan in an inebriated state entered the woman’s house on finding her alone, he overpowered her and allegedly raped her.