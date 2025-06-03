70-year-old awarded 20-year jail term for raping minor in Odisha

The Additional District Judge-cum-Special Judge, Kendrapara, on Tuesday sentenced a 70 year-old-man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment after finding the septuagenarian guilty of raping a nine-year-old minor girl from a village under the Pattamundai police station jurisdiction in Odisha’s Kendrapara district last year.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on convict Batakrushna Sahoo, failing which his sentence would be extended by one year.

The court also directed the Odisha State Legal Services Authority (OSLSA) to pay a compensation of Rs 6 lakh to the minor girl.

The victim was a standard 3 student in the village school at the time of the incident. The accused had allegedly threatened her not to confide in her parents about the sexual assault.

The accused was convicted under Sections 65 (rape of a woman under sixteen years of age) and 331 (house trespass or housebreaking) of the BNS, and under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

The judge, Pragyan Paramita Roul, pronounced the judgment relying on the evidence of seven witnesses, including the victim and the medico-legal report, said prosecution counsel Manoj Kumar Sahu.