A horrific incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur as a seven-year-old girl’s body was found on Sunday with her liver extracted.

The Police have suspected that the accused tried to rape the girl.

As per the reports, the police said a childless couple in the girl’s village paid Rs 1,000 to two men who are neighbours of the child to perform an occult ritual so that the couple could have children.

The two men allegedly kidnapped the girl on Saturday night and they first tried to rape her and then killed her, the police said.

After this, they allegedly extracted the liver from the girl’s body and took it to the couple as part of the ‘ritual’.

Police also said that some other body parts could also have been extracted.

The child was found dead in a village on Sunday morning. All four accused have been arrested.

“Several teams were deployed to crack the case. The girl’s neighbours, Ankul and Beeran, were picked up based on suspicion. On questioning, they confessed. They said a man called Parshuram, who is the uncle of Ankur, paid them some money to do this,” senior police officer Brajesh Srivastava said.