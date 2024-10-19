7-tier security for Maha Kumbh 2025, over 37,000 policemen to be deployed

A comprehensive seven-tier security plan has been devised to protect devotees during Maha Kumbh 2025, featuring a multi-layered approach designed to address potential risks. More than 37,000 police personnel will be deployed to ensure safety and maintain order throughout the event.

Officials stated on Saturday that, to bolster these measures, the Uttar Pradesh government has laid out plans for ten distinct security operations, which will be executed throughout the fair’s duration.

The goal is to create a secure and seamless experience for devotees, ensuring that Maha Kumbh 2025 stands out not only for its spiritual significance but also for its robust security arrangements.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently visited Prayagraj to personally review the preparations. He held a key meeting with officials to discuss security measures for the event, giving clear instructions to ensure the safety of devotees at every level.

In response to his directives, officials have planned a seven-level security system for Maha Kumbh. This system aims not only to respond quickly to emergencies but also to prevent potential incidents in advance, ensuring a safe and smooth experience for all visitors.

To ensure a secure environment, 37,611 police personnel will be deployed. Among them, 22,953 will be assigned to the fair area, 6,887 to the Prayagraj Commissionerate, 7,771 to the GRP, and 1,378 female officers for the safety of women devotees.

Following the Chief Minister’s instructions to strengthen security beyond previous Kumbh events, the 2025 Maha Kumbh will see a significantly larger police presence.

Compared to the 22,998 policemen deployed during the 2013 Maha Kumbh and 27,550 during the 2019 Ardh Kumbh, the upcoming event will have an increase of 10,061 additional officers.

A detailed plan has been developed to ensure smooth security and crowd management during Maha Kumbh 2025, so devotees can complete their pilgrimage without fear.

Police personnel from various units will be deployed, with coordination between different departments and local intelligence units for enhanced monitoring.

This robust security strategy aims not only to prevent disruptions but also to enhance crowd management, providing devotees with a safe and peaceful experience throughout their pilgrimage.