7-Star & 5-Star rated 98 mines felicitated in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy awarded owners and operators of 7-star and 5-star rated mines on Monday.

The honour was conferred by Sharma and Reddy on behalf of the Indian Bureau of Mines in recognition of “outstanding performance during 2023-24. The award were presented at a grand ceremony held at the Rajasthan International Centre (RIC) in the Pink City here on Monday where Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines, Satish Chandra Dubey and several dignitaries were present.

Three mines — Naokari Limestone Mine (UltraTech Cement), Noamundi Iron Ore (Tata Steel) and Kaamtharu Iron Magnesium Ore — were honoured in the 7- star category while owners/ nominees of 95 mines were felicitated in 5-star category.

The Star Rating of Mines conceptualised in 2014-15, has garnered widespread acclaim within the mining community for fostering a positive and competitive environment among mine operators, an official spokesman said.

This programme evaluates mining operations nationwide within Sustainable Development Framework, which primarily aims to drive inclusive growth while safeguarding the social, economic, and environmental welfare of present and future generations.

In his brief Address CM Sharma lauded the initiative of the Coal and Mines Ministry for honouring mine operators. ”Inspired by the step of the Narendra Modi led government, we in state are also contemplating to take similar move to felicitate mine operators,” he said.

He also lauded the Modi government’s approach for sustainable mining that equally takes care of mineral exploration as well as the nature and the environment conservation.

Rajasthan is the largest producer of petroleum products state in India, and also a major mineral producer. The state has also made excellent advances in tapping solar energy and still have bright prospects for aspiring investors.

Inviting investors for investing in the state, Sharma said “You would find good prospects, atmosphere of ease of doing business and cooperating role of bureaucrats.”

Union Minister Reddy said that mining sector is not only acting as the top most source of employment it also has most important role in catering to material needs of developmental activities in all arenas including the Energy sector.

Prior to this, CM Sharma and Union Minister Reddy reviewed the issues of mines and minerals department pending before the Centre, at a high level meeting at the CM residence.

The issue in delay in mandatory clearances figured at the meeting.