7 held in Assam for pro-Pakistan social media posts on Pahalgam attack

Seven individuals have been arrested across Assam for allegedly making social media posts that supported or defended Pakistan following the recent attack in Pahalgam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

He stressed that the state maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards such expressions and indicated that more arrests are anticipated.

“Assam will not tolerate any individual who, directly or indirectly, supports or defends Pakistan in connection with the heinous attack in Pahalgam,” Sarma posted on the social media platform X.

The Assam Police carried out the arrests. The Chief Minister identified the individuals and their locations as Md. Jabir Hussain (Hailakandi), Md. A.K. Bahauddin (Silchar), Md. Javed Mazumder (Silchar), Md. Mahahar Mia alias Md. Mujihirul Islam (Morigaon), Md. Aminul Islam (Nagaon), Md. Sahil Ali (Sivasagar).

“Further arrests are underway as part of our ongoing crackdown,” Sarma added.

This recent action underscores the state government’s firm position against sentiments perceived as pro-Pakistan, especially concerning security incidents.

Notably, these arrests follow the earlier detention of Aminul Islam, an MLA from the opposition All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

Islam was arrested after a video circulated showing him claiming that the February 2019 Pulwama CRPF convoy bombing and the Pahalgam attack were “conspiracies by the government.”

The Assam Police initiated a case against the Dhing MLA (suo motu, meaning on their own accord) based on the viral video.

In a statement on X, the police said, “On the basis of a misleading and instigating statement by Dhing MLA, Sh Aminul Islam in public, which went viral and had potential to create an adverse situation, NagaonPS Case 347/25 was registered… He has been arrested accordingly.” The police cited relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in their case registration.