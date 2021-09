Seven grenades were found outside the quick action team (QAT) bunker of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) battalion headquarters on Monday in J&K’s Srinagar district.

Police sources said the grenades were found lying mysteriously outside the QAT bunker of the 28 CRPF battalion in the Bemina area of Srinagar city.

“Bomb disposal squad has reached the spot,” sources said.