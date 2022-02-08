At 67,597, India reports 19% decline in new Covid cases

After a surge of infections in January led by the new Covid variant Omicron, cases are on a decline nationwide as India logged 67,597 fresh Covid cases in a span of 24 hours, a considerable decline of 19.4 per cent against 83,876 cases reported on the previous day, Union Health Ministry data showed on Tuesday.

A total of 1,188 deaths were registered in 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,04,062, said the Union Health ministry on Tuesday morning.

The active Covid cases now stand at 9,94,891, which constitute 2.35 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 1,80,456 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,08,40,658. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 96.46 per cent.

India’s daily positivity rate has come down to 5.02%. The weekly positivity rate stands at 8,30%.

Daily Covid-19 infections in Karnataka dropped to 6,151 yesterday, taking the total positive cases to 39,02,309.

West Bengal’s COVID-19 graph maintained its downward trend registering 641 new cases compared to 835 the previous day, taking the tally to 20,06,513. The maximum number of 105 new cases of the disease was reported in North 24 Parganas district, while there were 75 cases in the city, a bulletin issued by it said.

Delhi reported 1,151 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths, while the positivity rate rose slightly to 2.62 percent, according to data shared by the health department.

Also in the same period, a total of 13,46,534 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 74.29 crore cumulative tests.

With the administration of over 55.78 lakhs vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid inoculation coverage has reached 170.21 crore as of Tuesday morning.

More than 11.81 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Tuesday morning.