6,727 kg seized drugs destroyed in Jammu

huge quantity of 6,727 kg seized drugs was destroyed here on Monday. The move is part of a nationwide campaign chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The drugs were destroyed under the campaign “Nasha Mukt Bharat” led by Additional Director General of Police Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh. Officers of ANTF J&K, Narcotics Control Bureau and J&K Police were present on the occasion.

The destruction of drugs was carried out in accordance with the procedure established by Law. ADGP Jammu thanked the Judiciary for giving this campaign a whole hearted support.

