67 Meghalaya students safely return amid violent protests in Bangladesh

In the wake of violent protests in Bangladesh, 67 students from Meghalaya studying there, have safely returned home.

The protests, which erupted due to student opposition to job reservations for the families of war veterans, have resulted in the deaths of 25 people and numerous injuries since Tuesday.

Demonstrators are demanding the end of quotas for the families of those who fought in Bangladesh’s 1971 war of independence.

Reports indicate that a total of 198 students from India, including 67 from Meghalaya and 13 from other states, along with 101 students from Nepal, seven from Bhutan, and four tourists, have crossed into India through the Dawki Land Port since the unrest began.

Meghalaya shares a 443-km border with Bangladesh, prompting the state government to stay in close contact with the Bangladesh High Commission, the Indian High Commission, the Land Port Authority, Dawki, and the Exporters Association to ensure the students’ safety.

The state government has appointed Additional Superintendent of Police Jowai Hiwot Rymbai as a Nodal Officer at the border, with Executive Officer of the Land Port Authority Dawki, Thomas, serving as Assistant Nodal Officer.

Additionally, a helpline number, 1800-345-3644, has been activated for citizens needing assistance due to the ongoing situation in Bangladesh.

Indian community members and students in Bangladesh have been advised to avoid local travel and minimise their movement outside their residences amid the current unrest.