65th C’wealth Parliamentary Conference in Canada from Aug 20

An Indian Parliamentary delegation led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will be attending the 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference scheduled to be held in Halifax, Canada from August 20-26.

The delegation includes Anurag Sharma, MP (Lok Sabha) & CPA Executive Committee Member; Sunita Duggal, MP (Lok Sabha) & CWP Steering Committee Member; Neeraj Shekhar, MP (Rajya Sabha), Santosh Kumar, MP (Lok Sabha); Anubhav Mohanty, MP (Lok Sabha); Dr Kanimozhi NVN Somu, MP (Rajya Sabha) and Utpal Kumar Singh, Secretary General, Lok Sabha.

The Conference will also be attended by 23 Presiding Officers and 16 Secretaries from State Legislatures from India who are also members of CPA.

During the Conference, eight workshops will be held on various subjects. The Lok Sabha Speaker will participate as a panelist in the Workshop ‘C’ titled “A People’s Parliament: Accessibility through Innovation”.

Other members of the delegation including Presiding Officers from State Legislatures will also participate in various other workshops and the General Assembly of the Conference.

During the visit, the Lok Sabha Speaker will also interact with his counterparts from other commonwealth countries to discuss the matters of mutual interest and parliamentary cooperation.

Birla will also interact with business community and Indian Diaspora during his stay in Halifax.