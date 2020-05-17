About 65,000 migrants and others, from different states stranded in Delhi, have registered with the state government for being sent back to their home states, but the Delhi government has so far made arrangements for ferrying around 50,000 people.

It was on April 29 that the Union government allowed for the movement of the migrants and people stranded at different places to their home states amid the coronavirus nationwide lockdown.

The first train from Delhi carrying 1,050 migrants hailing from Madhya Pradesh left Delhi on May 7. Since then, people have been sent to their home states in buses or trains.

Speaking to IANS, an official involved in the operations of the migrant movement said the requests are still coming.

“We have been receiving requests from more and more people everyday. So far, about 65,000 people have registered at the Delhi government portal for being sent back to their home states amid the lockdown due to coronavirus,” the official told IANS.

The registration at the website — https://epass.jantasamvad.org/train/passenger/ — was only for those who have been stranded in Delhi due to the lockdown.

According to the official, till Saturday 35,000 passengers have been sent by the Delhi Government through the Shramik Special trains.

“Apart from trains, the migrants were also sent by buses and more such trains and buses are being arranged. Although trains are better for longer distance and for carrying more people at a time. Till date, arrangements have been made for about 50,000 people. Among these some will leave on Sunday and Monday also,” the official said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that arrangements will be done for the migrants, irrespective of the fact that they want to stay or leave.

“We have the responsibility of each and every migrant labourer living in Delhi. If they want to stay in Delhi, we will take full care of them and if they want to return to their village, then we are arranging trains for them. Under no circumstances we will leave them without help,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Deputy Chief Minister Manisha Sisodia in a series of tweets also said that for taking the trains, people need to do the registrations first.

“Till Saturday evening, 35,000 passengers have been sent by the Shramik Special train by the Delhi Government. Even on Sunday, eight trains are carrying around 12,000 passengers,” Sisodia said, adding most of the people going are ready to return on lockdown removal.

He also said that most people heading home were those who came to Delhi in search of some work about two to six months ago. However, with lockdown, they are left without any hopes.

The Delhi government has ordered the officials concerned to ensure that the migrant workers do not walk on the roads or on the railway tracks and should be taken to the nearest shelter facilities, if found doing so. About 18,000 people were housed in over 340 shelters across the city.