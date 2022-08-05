6,421 posts of head masters in Bihar but only 421 manage to pass exam

The standard of education in Bihar seems to be going down day by day, and the result of the exams for post of head masters (Principal) published by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) a sobering indictment of the reality.

The BPSC had conducted an examination for the recruitment of head masters in government schools on May 31. There were 6,421 vacant posts across the state and over 13,000, a majority of which are currently teachers, had appeared for the examination.

However, only 421 candidates have passed the examination.

According to a BPSC official, 87 candidates had filled the OMR sheets wrongly, as a result, their candidatures were automatically cancelled.

The official said that the examination was based on objective questions with 100 questions of 100 marks coming from social studies, 50 questions having 50 marks from B.Ed and the negative marking of 0.25 marks for every single wrong answer.

Among 421 successful candidates, 99 passed under general quota, 103 under SC/ST and 140 were from Other Backward Classes (OBC).