64.82% voter turnout recorded in Rajasthan by-polls across 7 assembly seats

An estimated 64.82 per cent of more than 1.93 million voters exercised their franchise in the by–polls across seven assembly constituencies of Rajasthan by 1700 hrs on Wednesday.

The polling that began at 07:00 hrs at 1,915 polling booths in Jhunjhunu, Ramgarh, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Salumbar (ST), and Chorasi (ST) segments concluded at 18:00 hrs on Wednesday.

The by and large peaceful polling was, however, marred by a couple of unpleasant and violent incidents.

The police used mild force to disperse a mob that resorted to stone-throwing outside a polling booth in Beravas village under the Ramgarh assembly segment in the dying hours around 17:30 hrs.

Congress candidate Aryaan Zuber and his supporters arrived there and pacified the mob.

Another unpleasant incident occurred in Nausar village, under the Malpura sub-division of the Deoli-Uniara assembly segment, where Congress rebel candidate Naresh Meena, contesting as an Independent, roughed up and slapped SDM Malpura Amit Chaudhary, who was on duty as the area magistrate.

The Rajasthan RAS Officers’ Association has demanded the arrest of Meena and threatened a pen-down and net-down strike on Thursday.

Expressing satisfaction over the peaceful and smooth polling, Chief Electoral Officer Navin Mahajan said that women and specially-abled voters demonstrated extra zeal in exercising their franchise across all seven constituencies.

According to the Election Office here, the highest polling was recorded in Ramgarh at over 71.45 per cent, followed by 71.04 per cent in Khinvsar, 68.55 per cent in Chorasi (ST), 64.19 per cent in Salumbar (ST), over 61.08 per cent in Jhunjhunu, 60.61 per cent in Deoli-Uniara, and 55.63 per cent in Dausa until 17:00 hrs.

The vacancies in the Ramgarh and Salumbar (ST) seats were caused by the deaths of sitting MLAs Zuber Khan (Congress) and Amrit Lal Meena (BJP). The other five seats became vacant after the sitting members — Brijendra Singh Ola (Congress – Jhunjhunu), Murari Lal Meena (Congress – Dausa), Harish Meena (Congress – Deoli Uniara), Hanuman Beniwal (RLP – Khinvsar), and Raj Kumar Roat (BAP – Chorasi), were elected to the Lok Sabha in June.

The fate of 69 contestants across the 7 vacant seats has been locked in the EVMs.

Among the 69 contestants, the main contenders are Amit Ola (Congress), Rajendra Bhamboo (BJP), and Rajendra Singh Gudha (Independent) in Jhunjhunu; Aryaan Zuber (Congress) and Sukhwant Singh (BJP) in Ramgarh; Jagmohan Meena (BJP) and Deen Dayal Bairwa (Congress) in Dausa; Kastoor Chand Meena (Congress), Rajendra Gurjar (BJP), and Naresh Meena (Independent) in Deoli-Uniara; Kanika Beniwal (RLP), Dr Ms Ratan Chaudhary (Congress), and Rewant Ram (BJP) in Salumbar (ST); Reshma Meena (Congress), Shanta Meena (BJP), and Jitesh Katara (BAP) in Salumbar (ST); and Anil Kumar (BAP), Mahesh Roat (Congress), and Kari Lal Ninoma (BJP) in Chorasi (ST).

The counting of votes will take place on November 23.