A 60-year-old COVID-19 patient with no travel history died at a hospital in Rajasthan’s Bikaner, on Saturday, as the state reported 12 fresh positive cases, taking the total number of Coronavirus positive cases to 191.

“A 60-year-old woman admitted at a government hospital (PBM Hospital) at Bikaner for last four days died today. She had no travel history. She was handicapped and on ventilator,” Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

Out of 12 new cases, eight cases are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi in mid-March, he said. Out of those eight cases, six are from Jhunjhunu and two from Churu district. Of the rest four, three are from Banswara and one from Bhilwara.

In Banswara, two people had earlier tested negative, but whose test results returned positive, on Saturday.

In Bhilwara, an OPD patient at a private hospital, where doctors and nursing staff were found coronavirus positive earlier, has also been confirmed positive, Singh said.

The state has 191 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, according to the the official.

The entire state has been in a lockdown since March 22 and massive survey and screening is underway to trace possible infected people.

In the wake of rising number of coronavirus cases in the state, a team from the World Health Organisation (WHO) will visit Rajasthan’s Tonk district on Friday to conduct a survey, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot had said.

“There has been a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state in last 24 hours with an increase in the number of positive cases reported from Tonk. Given this critical situation, a team from WHO will visit and conduct a survey in Tonk today,” Pilot tweeted.

“We will strictly adhere and follow the report and guidelines as submitted by WHO. Prevention and containment of the virus spread is our utmost priority. If we act responsibly, the spread of the virus can be controlled,” he added.

India on Saturday recorded the highest single-day jump with 601 cases of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 2,902 including 68 deaths.

This explosion of COVID-19 cases has been attributed to the Tablighi Jamaat meeting at the Makaz Nizamuddin in Delhi last month, in which over 2000 foreign and thousands of indigenous preachers attended.

Meanwhile, the Centre has identified 14 hotspots across the country, where the maximum number of cases are detected. It includes Rajasthan’s Bhilwara as well. Dilshad Garden, Nizamuddin, Noida, Kasargod, Pathanamthitta, Kannur, Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jabalpur, Ahmedabad, Ladakh , Yavatmal are the rest of the places listed as COVID-19 hotspots.