6 tainted former MLAs will lose in public court too: Himachal Minister

The six tainted former MLAs will lose in the public court as well, claimed Himachal Pradesh Industries Minister Harshw=ardhan Chauhan here on Saturday.

The six tainted leaders have accepted their crime by withdrawing the petition from the Supreme Court, he alleged.

“After being disqualified, all of them had challenged the decision of the Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania in the Supreme Court, but now they have withdrawn their petition in the court, which means that the Speaker’s decision was correct and as per the rules. They realized that they would lose the legal battle and the decision from the court would be against him,” said Chauhan.

All the six former MLAs should make public the reason for withdrawing their petition, he asserted, stating that now since they stand exposed, they should apologize to the people of the state.

“The decision of these tainted leaders will be in the court of public and there also their defeat is certain. Today the situation has become such that the tainted are not able to face the people in their own constituency. People are asking questions and they are failing to answer,” he said.

A wave has formed in the entire state against all the six people and will wreak havoc on them on June 1 in the bye-elections, he claimed, adding that public power will answer the money power of BJP.

The voters of the state will make all the Congress candidates victorious by a huge margin in the by-elections in the six Assembly constituencies and all the four Lok Sabha seats, thereby putting an end to the politics of horse-trading in the state in future, asserted Chauhan.

He said that after public punishment to the tainted leaders, no MLA of the state in future will be able to muster the courage to sell themselves in future as they not only betrayed Congress party, but also the people of the state and insulted the sentiments of the people of their respective constituencies.

Accusing the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to topple the Congress government in the state, he claimed that the mission of BJP and rebels would fail.

The Congress government will complete its five-year tenure under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, he asserted.