In a latest development relating to the Coronavirus situation in Karnataka, as many as six staff members at Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s office have tested positive for novel Coronavirus.

In a late night tweet on Sunday, Yediyurappa had informed that he has tested positive of COVID-19 while adding that he was doing fine and was being hospitalised as a precaution on recommendation of doctors. He has been admitted to Manipal Hospital.

The 77-year-old BJP leader also requested those who have come in contact with him in the past few days to be observant and exercise self-quarantine.

Earlier today morning, the chief minister said, “I got to know around 8.30 or 9 pm last night that I was Coronavirus positive. I came to the hospital immediately to take treatment. The doctors examined me last night and this morning and said, ‘There is no problem. You should be discharged soon'”.

In the video message, CM Yediyurappa also urged the people to wear mask. “Nobody should be worried. I will recover quickly and get back to work. May your blessings and support always be with me. Please make sure you wear a mask. That is the only way to escape this virus,” he said.

Meanwhile, his daughter Padmavathi had also tested positive for the virus, while his son Vijayendra, has tested negative.

Following the news, the Karnataka Health Department had informed that all those who met the Chief Minister in the last 2-3 days will be tested for COVID-19 and CM Yediyurappa’s travel history of last one week will also be checked.

The chief minister has been at home in the official residence since Friday due to three government holidays since July 31 to Sunday.

However, on Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had met Governor Vajubhai Vala to discuss the state’s handling of the Coronavirus pandemic as the number of active cases touched 72,000.

Yediyurappa also inaugurated on Friday the new building of the Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (Keonics) for housing incubation, warehousing and start-ups in the city, where he came in contact with many people though he wore a mask and maintained physical distance.

State Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan and other officials had accompanied him for the function.

On July 30, the chief minister flagged off the tunnel boring machine for the second phase of the metro rail project in the city centre, where people were present in large numbers.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

Shah, who said he is doing fine, has been admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram on doctor’s suggestions.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit also on the day tested positive for Coronavirus and has been advised home quarantine, the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had on July 25 informed that he has tested positive for the virus. He has been admitted to the Chirayu Hospital in state capital Bhopal.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 5,532 cases of Coronavirus last evening, taking the statewide total to 1,34,819. Of these 745,90 are active cases. In state capital Bengaluru, 2,105 people tested positive, taking the total to 59,501, of which 37,513 are active cases.

With a spike of 52,972 cases in the last 24 hours, India’s Coronavirus tally crossed the 18 lakh-mark on Monday to reach 1,803,695.

As many as 771 people succumbed to the deadly infection in the same period taking the death toll to 38,135.