6 killed, 22 injured in Ladakh as school bus plunges into gorge

Six persons were killed and 22 others injured when a school bus on Thursday plunged into a deep gorge near Durbuk in the Leh district of Ladakh, officials said.

According to the doctors, the condition of the two injured was critical.

The bus carrying staff members of a school to a marriage ceremony rolled into the gorge about 5 km away from the Durbuk TCP.

Army teams evacuated the injured and shifted them to the Army’s field hospital and the civil hospital at Thangste where they were given first aid.

Army helicopters were later used to shift the injured to the civil and military hospitals.

Further details are awaited.