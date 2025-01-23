6 individuals to get UP Gaurav Samman on state’s Foundation Day

The Yogi Adityanath government is set to confer the prestigious Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman on six distinguished individuals this year.The celebration of Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day will take place here from January 24 to January 26 at Awadh Shilp Gram.

Along with the main event, a variety of programmes will be held throughout the state, including at Sector-7 of Mahakumbh, Noida Shilpgram, and in all 75 districts. The grand celebration in Lucknow will be graced by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Addressing the media here on Thursday , state Culture and Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh announced that the theme for Uttar Pradesh Day 2025 is ‘Development and Heritage: Uttar Pradesh on the Path to Progress‘ (Vikas aur Virasat: Pragati Path Par Uttar Pradesh’). The activities will include exhibitions, seminars, conferences, cultural programmes, competitions, and roadshows organized by various departments, all reflecting this theme.

Uttar Pradesh Day will be celebrated on January 24, followed by National Tourism Day and Voter Awareness Day on January 25, and Republic Day on January 26, all with great enthusiasm and grandeur. Special exhibitions will highlight the state’s heritage and development. A tribute to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his centenary year will showcase significant moments from his life.

Other exhibits will commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and themes such as ‘Our Constitution Our Pride.’

Outstanding individuals from various fields will be recognized during the event. Additionally, visitors can explore exhibitions featuring arts, crafts, and products from all 75 districts under the One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme. Food courts will offer a chance to savor diverse regional cuisines. Six exceptional individuals from different fields will be honored with the Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman. Each recipient will receive a prize of Rs 11 lakh, a certificate of appreciation, and a shawl.

The awardees include: Krishnakant Shukla from Varanasi (Physics, Musician, Poet); Himanshu Gupta from Vrindavan, Mathura (Entrepreneur-Environmentalist); Manish Verma from Kanpur (Agriculture-Dalit Entrepreneur); Krishna Yadav from Bulandshahr (Woman Entrepreneur); Colonel Subhash Deshwal from Bulandshahr (Agriculture-Entrepreneur); and Dr. Jai Singh from Bahraich (Banana Production).