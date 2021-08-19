5th edition of Defence India Startup Challenge to be launched by Rajnath Singh today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will launch the Defence India Startup Challenge (DISC) 5.0 in New Delhi on Thursday through video conferencing. The latest edition, i.e. DISC 5.0 will have more challenges than the first four DISC editions taken together.

Launching the fifth edition of Defence India Startup Challenge (DISC) today. Watch https://t.co/C1ZnGGdfvB — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 19, 2021

The launch of DISC 5.0 will be a massive leap towards leveraging the startup ecosystem to develop India’s defence technologies, equipment design, and manufacturing capabilities. These challenges will also encourage startups to become more attuned to innovative concepts and inculcate the approach of creative thinking in India’s budding entrepreneurs.

Ministry of Defence has earmarked an amount of Rs 1000 crore for domestic procurement through Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative for the financial year 2021-2022.

Recently, the Defence Minister had approved a budget of nearly Rs 500 crore for the next five years to support over 300 startups and foster innovation in defence & aerospace sectors which will enable India’s defence sector to contribute significantly towards the 5-trillion dollar economy goal by 2025.