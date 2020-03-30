West Bengal reported another fatality due to Coronavirus as a woman infected with the COVID-19 died at a state-run hospital North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state to two.

The 54-year-old woman had recently returned from Chennai, where she had gone for the treatment of her daughter. She breathed her last around 2 am at the hospital, where she was admitted for Coronavirus.

She was from Kalimpong in Darjeeling.

According to the a health department officials, her daughter and the doctor, who was treating the woman, have been kept in quarantine.

Earlier, an elderly man from Kolkata had died from COVID-19 last week.

Three persons, including an Army doctor, were on Sunday detected with the coronavirus infection here – in the first case of a medico getting afflicted with the dreaded Covid-19.

The 52-year-old anaesthesiologist is now admitted at the Command Hospital, Alipore.

A 66-year-old man from north Kolkata also tested positive for the disease.

The third victim, a resident of Hooghly district now admitted at a private hospital, was detected with the disease on Sunday night.

In West Bengal the COVID-19 disease count has now gone up to 21 and two deaths.

The cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in India have surged to 1,071, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of deaths have now risen to 29.