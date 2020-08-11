India on Tuesday recorded 53,601 fresh Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking tally to 22,68,675, data shared by the Ministry of Health said.

As many as 871 people succumbed to the deadly infection in the same period taking the death toll to 45,257.

Of the total infections, 6,39,929 are active cases while a whopping tally of 15,83,490 patients have been cured.

The recovery rate continues to improve and currently stands at 69.80 per cent. 28.21 per cent were active cases, while the fatality rate remained at 1.99 per cent.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with total number of cases crossing 5,24,513, with 9,181 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Monday. With 293 new fatalities, the state crossed 18,000-mark. The death toll now stands at 18,050.

While, 6,711 patients got discharged yesterday, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,58,421.

Telangana has 1,896 fresh COVID-19 cases and reported 8 fatalities in the last 24 hours. While, the total positive cases in the state stand at 82,647, 645 people have died in the state due to the infection and active cases are at 22,628.

Meanwhile, renowned Urdu poet Rahat Indori tweeted (in Hindi) on Tuesday that he tested positive for Coronavirus. He said that he got himself tested on Monday after he experienced initial symptoms of the disease. He was admitted to Covid Arvindo Hospital last night.

कोविड के शरुआती लक्षण दिखाई देने पर कल मेरा कोरोना टेस्ट किया गया, जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आयी है.ऑरबिंदो हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट हूँ

दुआ कीजिये जल्द से जल्द इस बीमारी को हरा दूँ एक और इल्तेजा है, मुझे या घर के लोगों को फ़ोन ना करें, मेरी ख़ैरियत ट्विटर और फेसबुक पर आपको मिलती रहेगी. — Dr. Rahat Indori (@rahatindori) August 11, 2020

Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday underwent brain surgery to remove a clot at the Army Research and Referral Hospital and is on ventilator support after the procedure, sources said.

Prior to his surgery, Mukherjee, 84, had also tested positive for coronavirus.

“On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19,” he had tweeted earlier on Monday.

At the global front, India still remains the third worst-hit country in terms of cases and the country reported more fresh cases than the United States and Brazil for seven consecutive days.

Globally, as of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 20 million (20,011,186, ) and the fatalities rose to 732,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that “green shoots of hope” are emerging at this point in the pandemic and added that all countries should remember it is never too late to turn the Covid-19 outbreak around.”… I want to be clear, there are green shoots of hope and no matter where a country, a region, a city or a town is – it’s never too late to turn the outbreak around.”