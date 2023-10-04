50th India International Knit fair to begin on October 12 in Tamil Nadu

The 50th India International Knit Fair will begin from October 12-14 at the IKFA Complex in Tirupur of Tamil Nadu.

IKFA has so far successfully conducted 49 India International Knit Fairs at Tirupur in coordination with the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) and Tirupur Exporters’ Association (TEA) with the aim of bringing together apparel/garment/Textile manufacturers and buyer/buying agents under one roof.

This time the main theme of the fair is Active & sportswear, Environmental Social Governance, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digitalisation.

Dr. A. Sakthivel, Chairman, India Knit Fair Association said “It is my pleasure to inform you that IKFA has tied up with BAA, ABAT, BSL and NIFT-A and invited their members to visit this fair. Also, we have disseminated the fair information and invited all the leading Buyers and their representatives from Europe, US, UK and across the globe.”

“The 50th IIKF will be a mega grand gala event and leading Apparel manufacturers/Exporters of the Apparel Industry from various parts of India will be displaying their latest collections of garments. Moreover, we are expecting a large number of sourcing teams from foreign buyers/importers/reputed buying agents to visit this fair to source their requirements. We have also tied up with the Sourcing Consultants Association (BAA) and Association of Buying Agents for Textiles,” he added.

The India Knit Fair Association is extending Domestic Air Travel in Economy Class (Bothway) and 3 Nights of Accommodation to the visiting Buyers and Domestic Air Travel in Economy Class (One way) and 2 Nights for Buying Agents. Free Transportation will be made available from the Airport to the IKFA Complex to the Buyers/Buying Agents and Outstation Participants. A help Desk is also being set up at Coimbatore Airport to ensure the smooth passage of out-station participants and all visiting delegates to the 50th IIKF.

The host of services and facilities are being offered by the IKFA to the participants for the display of their collections in the 50th IIKF. The infrastructure facilities Viz. German Octanorm System for Stalls, Chairs, Tables, hangar stands, Spot Lights and mannequins etc. will be provided to the participants of IKFA at each stall.

“The inauguration of this event will take place on October 12, 2023, at IKFA Complex and the invited Chief Guest will be Rachna Shah, Secretary Textiles (Ministry of Textiles, Government of India) to inaugurate the fair along with other prominent Industry Personalities,” A. Sakthivel said.