In Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh five policemen were suspended for using WhatsApp while they were deployed on duty in sensitive area ahead of the Supreme Court’s verdict on Ayodhya land dispute, an official said on Sunday.

The suspended five personnel were sepoys who were deployed in sensitive area of the city on Saturday.

Jabalpur’s Superintendent of Police, Amit Singh said that when he conducted a surprise inspection in those sensitive areas he found the five cops busy chatting on WhatsApp.

“All the five cops were suspended late Saturday night,” the official said.

Over 2,500 police personnel were deployed in various parts of the city in view of the apex court’s verdict in the Ayodhya case, he said.

He further added that several police pickets and 25 temporary police outposts were also set up for the continuous surveillance across Jabalpur.