5 patient deaths in a day at Koraput Medical College: Odisha Govt orders probe into alleged negligence

The Odisha Government on Wednesday ordered a high-level inquiry into the reported deaths of five patients at Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Koraput, following allegations of medical negligence.

Of the five deaths, four occurred in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the government-run medical college hospital, while the fifth patient died in the general ward, according to hospital sources.

A fact-finding team comprising senior doctors from SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, and MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur has been constituted. The team has been directed to submit a report within 48 hours.

“If the investigation confirms negligence on the part of any medical staff, strict action will be taken,” said a senior official from the Health and Family Welfare Department on Thursday.

While the hospital authorities denied any lapse in medical care, allegations surfaced that the deceased patients were administered incorrect injections.

Dr Susant Sahu, Superintendent of the Medical College, dismissed the claims of medical negligence, stating that one ICU patient was battling advanced-stage cancer, while three others had suffered severe liver injuries due to stabbing. The fifth patient had sustained critical head injuries in a road accident, he added.

Meanwhile, amid rising concerns over multiple alleged medical negligence cases across the state, health authorities have taken swift disciplinary action in unrelated incidents.

In Nayagarh district, a pregnant woman died at the District Headquarters Hospital, reportedly due to negligence. The doctor responsible was suspended, and a three-member committee was formed to ascertain the exact cause of death.

In a separate incident in Kandhamal district, another pregnant woman reportedly died due to medical negligence. A specialist team has been deployed to investigate the case and asked to submit a report within a week.

“Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings,” officials said.

The Odisha Government has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy toward medical negligence, emphasizing its commitment to providing the highest standard of healthcare to all citizens.