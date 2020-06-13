As many as six people, including four children, were killed and two other minors hurt in thunderstorm and lightning in two districts of southern Assam, the police said in Silchar, on Saturday.

According to the police, five of a family, including four children, were killed when the lightning struck their home in Ramkrishna Nagar of the Karimganj district on Friday evening. Two survivors, both children, have been admitted to the Karimganj Civil Hospital.

In another incident, a 62-year-old man was killed by the lightning on Friday while he was working in his paddy field in the Cachar district.