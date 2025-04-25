5 labourers killed in rice mill explosion in UP’s Bahraich

Five labourers were killed in an explosion at Rajgadia Rice Mill in Ghulam Alipura area of Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

Police here said that the explosion took place in the dryer of the mill, which falls under the Dargah police station.

All five deaths occurred due to suffocation. The deceased were identified as Ghaffar Ali (40), Bablu (28), Rajnesh Kumar (35), Jahur (50), and Bittu Shah (30). Two labourers were also injured in the incident.

DM Monica Rani said that as per the eyewitness, during the welding process, an iron angle broke, which led to a fire in the paddy, and then the dryer exploded, leading to heavy smoke everywhere.

The investigation is underway.