Five infiltrators were shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) in an encounter along the Indo-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran on Saturday morning.

The intruders were trying to enter the Indian side through the Khemkaran border area in Tarn Taran district when they were spotted by the BSF patrol team. Upon being challenged to stop, the intruders fired at the security personnel and were shot dead in retaliatory firing.

“Alert troops of 103 Battalion of BSF noticed suspicious movement of intruders violating IB. Upon being challenged to stop, intruders fired upon the BSF troops who retaliated in self-defence. Resultantly, five intruders were shot. Intensive search operation is underway,” the force said.

The “contact was established” around 4:45 am, just behind the IB fence, news agency PTI reported quoting a BSF official.

The intruders were carrying rifles and were taking the aid of the “sarkanda” or tall grass to sneak into India, they said.

All five bodies have been recovered along with some arms.

“One AK 47 and two pistols have been recovered so far. Will keep you updated. Our troops have done a stellar job, and foiled the attempt. An intensive search is underway to find other possible weapons,” a senior security official said giving details of the search operation.

Meanwhile, it is not clear whether the intruders were militants or drug smugglers.

This is the highest number of intruders killed in a single incident along the over 3,300 km-long border with Pakistan in more than a decade, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.