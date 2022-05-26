5 of extortionist gang held for demanding Rs 50 cr from Rewari trader

Haryana Police has busted a gang involved in demanding Rs 50 crore as extortion money from a trader in Bawal industrial town and arrested five accused in Rewari district.

While giving this information on Thursday, a spokesperson of the Haryana Police said the arrested accused have been identified as Anil alias Mulia, Sandeep, Sonu, all residents of village Khera Murar, Sumit of Gurjar Majri and Ravindra alias Golu of village Banipur. A motorcycle used in the crime and a country-made pistol were recovered from their possession.

A sanitary and tiles trader Rahul Batra, had on May 24 complained that three youths on a motorcycle had reached his shop and threatened him to hand over Rs 50 crore as extortion money. As he resisted, they opened fire at him. Fortunately, he narrowly escaped the bullet,” the spokesperson said.

Acting swiftly, the police formed special teams and after probing all angles cracked the case with the help of CCTV cameras in just a few hours. All the accused were produced in a local court that sent them on three-day police remand, he added.

The kingpin of the gang, Anil, is a habitual offender. Earlier, he had threatened another trader with extortion. The five accused have a criminal record. All of them are addicted to drugs, the spokesperson said.