5 children among 8 killed as trailer falls on their car near Jaipur

Eight pilgrims, including five children, on their way to Ajmer for ziarah at the dargah were on Thursday killed when a heavy vehicle loaded with cement bags fell on their car on the Jaipur-Ajmer Expressway at Dudu’s Ramnagar area while one was injured in the mishap.

Five-year-old Arman, the lone survivor of the highway accident, was rushed to the SMS Hospital in serious condition.

The deceased were identified as Rohina, Hasina, Farjana, Israel, Murad, Seran, Shakeel, and Sonu, Station House Officer of Dudu police station Jai Singh told SNS when contacted.

The family hailing from Phagi was on way to Ajmer when the trailer turned turtle after its tyre deflated and overturned after jumping over the divider on the Alto car in which the family was travelling this afternoon, the SHO said.

While the car was moving towards Ajmer from Phagi, the trailer was coming from Ajmer and was heading to Jaipur.

The heavy vehicle driver and attendant fled the scene of the accident soon after the mishap. A motorcycle, which was following the ill-fated car, was also crushed under the debris of the trailer, and the rider has not yet been traced, the SHO said.