An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 on Richter Scale hit Manipur on Monday evening.

The earthquake hit the northeast region 15 km West of Moirang at 20:12 hours, said National Center for Seismology.

The tremors of the earthquake were also felt in Guwahati and other parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram.