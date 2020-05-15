A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.2 hit the Delhi-NCR region on Friday, the fourth since April 12.

The epicentre was 13 km northwest of Delhi, around Pitampura, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), a body under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

The quake occurred at 11:28 am at a depth of eight kilometres. There were no immediate reports of any causality or loss of property.

Earlier, Delhi had witnessed three incidents of low-intensity earthquakes recently making today’s tremor the fourth low-intensity earthquake in the country’s capital, amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

On May 10 mild tremors were felt in parts Delhi- NCR region after a low-intensity earthquake struck the national capital.

“The earthquake measured 3.4 on Richter Scale, and had its epicentre at the Delhi-UP Border,”

On April 13, a low-intensity earthquake of 2.7 magnitude had hit Delhi and adjoining areas. However, there were no reports of any damage.

An earthquake of mild intensity was felt in Delhi and NCR region on April 12 at 5:45 pm. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the magnitude of the earthquake on the Richter scale was 3.5. According to Delhi Disaster Management Authority, the epicenter was in East Delhi at a depth of 8 km.

Scores of people came out their houses in fear, but there was no report of any injury or damage to property.

Delhi falls under the one of the five seismic zones in the country and is the fourth-highest zone. The city is at risk of earthquakes but rarely had been the epicentre of a quake however, tremors can be felt when a quake hits even distant places even as far as central Asia or the Himalayan ranges.

According to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, seismicity around Delhi appears to be associated with a major geological structure known as the Delhi-Hardwar Ridge.