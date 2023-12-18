45 opposition MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha for ‘misconduct’

Hours after 33 members were suspended from Lok Sabha for “misconduct” for the remainder of winter session on Monday, 45 members from opposition including Congress’ Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Surjewala and KC Venugopal were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remaining period of the session which concludes on December 22.

While 34 members were suspended for the remaining part of the session, the “misconduct” of 11 others was also referred to the Privileges Committee, which has been asked to give its report in three months. They have been suspended until the report is submitted by the panel.

After the motion for suspension was adopted by the House, the Chairman asked the suspended members to leave the precincts. But the opposition members continued raising slogans.

He then adjourned the House for the day.

TMC’s Derek O’Brien had been suspended from Rajya Sabha on December 14 for the remainder of the session.

Earlier, 33 opposition MPs, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan, TMC’s Saugata Roy and Kalyan Banerjee, and DMK’s TR Baalu, A Raja and Dayanidhi Maran were suspended from Lok Sabha for the remaining part of the winter session for “misconduct” and not obeying the directions of the Chair.

The motion for the suspension of MPs was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. When the House reassembled at 3 pm after adjournments earlier, BJP MP Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, said that the members had been violating rules.

“You have been repeatedly requested not to bring placards to the House,” he said.

He then named the members and Joshi moved a motion to suspend them from the remaining part of the winter session, which ends on December 22. The motion was later adopted.

The House earlier suspended 13 members for displaying placards and violating the directions of the Chair.

Opposition members have been demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah over the breach of Parliament’s security on December 13.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in post on ‘X’ earlier in the day that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had spoken on the issue outside the Parliament when the winter session is underway.

“The Prime Minister speaks to a leading newspaper on the very serious December 13th security breach in the Lok Sabha. The Home Minister speaks to a TV channel on the security breach. Parliament is in session. INDIA parties are demanding a statement from the Home Minister in both Houses on the shocking incidents. It is a simple, straightforward and legitimate demand. But Home Minister refuses to make a statement which is his duty and responsibility. This is why Parliament is getting adjourned repeatedly,” Jairam Ramesh said.