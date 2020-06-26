As many as 444 persons have been brought back from abroad to Himachal Pradesh till today under Vande Bharat Mission from 71countries/cities.

A spokesperson of the state government informed here that these persons have been brought back from UAE, Kyrgyzstan, Philippines, Bangladesh, US, Myanmar, Indonesia, Nepal, Oman, Malaysia, Canada, Maldives, Israel, Jordan, Germany, Japan, Cairo, Spain, Netherlands, Ukraine, Nigeria, Russia, Ethiopia, Mauritius, Ireland, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, UK, Singapore, Gabriela, Morocco, Australia, South Africa, Cambodia, New Zealand and Iran.

The spokesman said that in many cases, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur took up the matter with the Union External Affairs Minister to bring back stranded residents and the CM Helpline provided necessary assistance.

The spokesman said that all these persons have been received by the officer of State government in respective airports and facilitated them for reaching back to the State where they were put up in institutional quarantine.

He said that 26 persons of Himachal Pradesh have arrived at Amritsar airport, 106 at Chandigarh airport and 603 at New Delhi airport.